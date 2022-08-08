Incoming KZN premier vows to address province's challenges

Nomusa Dube-Ncube was announced as the premier-elect by the governing party the ANC on Monday morning.

DURBAN - Newly announced KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) premier-elect, Nomusa Dube-Ncube has vowed to address challenges and issues facing the province.

Dube-Ncube was announced as the premier-elect by the governing African National Congress (ANC) on Monday morning.

She is the first woman to be appointed premier in the province.

Her deployment comes after the resignation of Sihle Zikalala last week.

“I do accept the deployment by the ANC and also wish to thank the trust that the ANC is giving to me to be able to lead a collective in government,” she said shortly after the ANC's provincial leadership announced her name for the post.

Dube - who has served as a member of the executive committee in various portfolios in the province - will now assume the province’s top job.

She said one of her priorities was to deal with the challenges that the people of KZN faced.

“I am indeed going to be working with the ANC leadership, as well as all my colleagues in government to ensure that we deal with the crippling issues that we are still facing in our province, those of socio-economic challenges and issues of unemployment.”

Dube is expected to be sworn in on Wednesday at the provincial legislature in Pietermaritzburg.