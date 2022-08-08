Mohlakeng community protest against illegal miners

Residents are targeting places that they believe belong to the illicit syndicates, who are accused of rampant crime.

JOHANNESBURG - Demonstrations aimed at rooting out illegal miners are underway in Mohlakeng on the West Rand.

Residents are targeting places that they believe belong to the illicit syndicates, who are accused of rampant crime.

The West Rand has been rocked by protests since last week. Residents have been trying to find the groups known as Zama Zamas. The body of a suspected illegal miner was found in Kagiso during demonstrations last week.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and Gauteng Premier David Makhura spent two days on the West Rand hearing frustrations, and pleas for better police service, from residents in West Village and Kagiso.

Cele also promised to deploy a tactical response unit known as Amaberete to clamp down on illegal mining.

" The Zama Zama's began to terrorise the community and that prompted the community to organise itself and fight to close all the holes that are existing in those mining dumps," said Rand West City municipal spokesperson Tshidiso Tlharipe.