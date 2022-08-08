KZN ANC says Zikalala did well in leading the provincial government

The ANC in the province maintains that it wanted Zikalala to continue to serve as premier. The party’s officials said he really did a good job after he assumed office.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said outgoing Premier Sihle Zikalala did well in leading the provincial government.

The newly elected top five addressed the media on Monday announcing Nomusa Dube-Ncube as their candidate for the position of premier candidate.

Last week Zikalala resigned from the provincial government as premier- saying he would remain a member of the provincial legislature. When asked about the criticism Zikalala received, the current leadership said he had not been treated fairly.

The ANC in KZN still maintains that it wanted Zikalala to continue to serve as premier. The party’s officials said he really did a good job after he assumed office. "And this financial year the provincial government received 17 audits and that's a huge difference from the two he picked up or the two that was there when he started. There is a number of programs that he initiated when he come into government so as this leadership, we do not believe he did not do well in terms of government," said deputy provincial chairperson Nomagugu Simelane.

The party said society was unfair when assessing Zikalala's leadership.