KZN ANC to announce first-ever woman premier

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is on Monday expected to announce its new premier candidate.

This follows Sihle Zikalala's resignation last week.

He announced his departure from the post on Friday shortly after the ANC released a statement saying it had accepted his request to step down.

This has made way for the province to appoint a woman premier for the first time in its history.

KZN legislature members, Mbali Frazer and Amanda Bani-Mapena are contenders for the premier position.

The province's finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube is also in the running.

ANC leaders interviewed the candidates at the weekend.



All three candidates are KZN ANC bigwigs in their own right; Bani-Mapena is currently the chairperson of the portfolio committee on sport and recreation in the KZN legislature as a well former chairperson of the ANC Youth League in eThekwini.

Mbali Frazer is the former spokesperson of the ANC Women's League in the province and the current chairperson of the province's portfolio committee on public works.

However, it's Dube-Ncube who's been touted as the candidate likely to be appointed because she has been a member of the province's executive committee since 2009.

