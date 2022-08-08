Hillary Gardee murder case back in court as 2 accused to conclude bail bids

Philemon Lukhele and Albert Gama are set to return to the dock where the State and defence council will provide the court with motivation of their pleas.

JOHANNESBURG - Two of the three accused in the Hillary Gardee murder case are expected to return to the Nelspruit Magistrates Court on Monday morning to conclude their bail application.

Philemon Lukhele and Albert Gama are set to return to the dock where the State and defence council will provide the court with motivation for their pleas.

Lukhele and Gama have indicated previously with their co-accused, Sipho Mkhatshwa, that they plan to plead not guilty regarding the killing of former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) secretary-general Godrich Gardee’s daughter in April this year.

The 28-year-old’s body was found near a plantation four days after she went missing in Sabie outside Mbombela.

The court will on Monday morning hear on what grounds should Lukhele and Gama be granted bail.

The State will also provide the outcomes of ID verification, which was conducted last month when the pair appeared in court.

This will also have an impact on the magistrate’s decision to either to deny bail or let the accused go.

Mkhatshwa, who is accused number one in the matter, denied bail, with the magistrate citing that he may contact witnesses.

This follows revelations in court last month that the trio in the case were overheard by inmates plotting to kill a key witness.

The same factor may taint Lukhele and Gama’s bid during Monday’s proceedings.

EFF members are expected to be back in their party regalia to show support outside court.