Gauteng e-hailing drivers suspend Monday’s planned stay away

The E-Hailing Driver-Partner Community told Eyewitness News on Sunday that they were in the middle of talks with employers.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng e-hailing drivers say they have suspended their planned stay away due to take place on Monday.

Earlier this year, disgruntled drivers embarked on a strike, accusing Uber, Bolt, and other e-hailing services of exploitation.

The drivers' complaints varied from the sector not being regulated, which they say was one of the reasons why they were being exploited by the companies.

Provincial secretary Melithemba Mguni said: “We have suspended the stay away and this comes as a result that we had a pre-mediation meeting with the parties; ourselves, Bolt and Uber [and] an agreement was reached that on 16 August, there shall be a mediation process.”

The Gauteng E-Hailing Driver-Partner Community said that it would continue to keep South Africans and their drivers updated on developments.