Four-week suspension for Bok wing after red card against All Blacks

CAPE TOWN - Springbok wing Kurt-Lee Arendse has been suspended for four weeks and will therefore miss the Bok trips to Australia and Argentina after getting a red card in their Rugby Championship opener against New Zealand on Saturday at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.

Arendse was shown red after he collided in the air with New Zealand's Beauden Barrett in the 74th minute of the game. Both players went down with Arendse suffering a concussion.

Barrett will undergo a medical checkup this week to assess the damage ahead of the second test match at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg.

After the match on Saturday evening, Arendse pleaded guilty to contravening Law 9.17 - which stipulates that a player must not tackle, charge, pull, push or grasp an opponent whose feet are off the ground.

The suspension runs up to and including 17 September, which means that the 26-year-old wing will miss Saturday’s rematch with the All Blacks, but also the away games in Australia and in Argentina.

It’s a big blow for the Boks as Arendse was already the replacement for the injured Cheslin Kolbe.

They will have to turn to the likes of Jesse Kriel or Warrick Gelant for the next four test matches in the tournament.

The Sanzaar foul play review committee consisted of chairperson Michael Heron QC, Stefan Terblanche and John Langford.

In his finding, Heron made the ruling: "Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, including from the player and submissions from his legal representative, Attie Heyns, the foul play review committee upheld the red card under Law 9.17.

"With respect to sanction, the foul play review committee considered the act of foul play was reckless, highly dangerous and had a considerable impact on the victim player. The committee accepted it was not deliberate and after considering all relevant factors decided the foul play merited a mid-range entry point of 8 weeks.

"However, taking into account mitigating factors including the player's clean judicial record and his acceptance of guilt at the first available opportunity, the foul play review committee reduced the suspension to 4 weeks."

Arendse will only be eligible for the final Rugby Championship game against the Pumas in Durban on 24 September.

Another player that suffered a head injury and will be assessed alongside Arendse, is scrumhalf Faf de Klerk who was knocked unconscious when his head collided with All Blacks wing Caleb Clarke's knee just 43 seconds into the match.

De Klerk required lengthy treatment on the field before being stretchered off. He then failed a concussion test, which meant he could not return to the field, but was on his feet midway through the first half and joined the Springboks bench much to the appreciation of the Mbombela crowd.

The Springbok starting team set to face the All Blacks on Saturday in their second test match will be named on Tuesday 9 August.