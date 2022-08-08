Eskom submits tariff restructuring application to Nersa

At this stage, the utility has not indicated how much tariffs could be raised. The new tariffs will come into effect in April.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom has submitted a tariff restructuring application to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

Eskom corporate specialist in retail pricing, Shirley Salvoldi, said tariff structures were last revised in 2012. "We are proposing these structural changes to be done on an updated cost to save study. The tariff restructuring is aligned to the unbundling process that Eskom is going through, to accurately reflect the costs of the different services being provided", said Salvoldi.

Salvoldi said NERSA will make a decision on proposals in Eskom’s retail tariff plan, following a public consultation process. "Important to note it's not possible to have a zero impact on all customers, therefore while the structural changes proposed will recover the approved revenue by Nersa, individual customers may pay more or less depending on the change being proposed and their own consumption profile".