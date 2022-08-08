DA in Gauteng banks on other political parties to unseat Makhura

The official opposition party in the Gauteng legislature said it was holding discussions with other political parties in a bid to ensure that the motion is successful.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng said it would file a motion of no confidence against Premier David Makhura in the provincial legislature on Monday.

The party has cited poor service delivery and the slow release of reports looking into corruption as the reasons Makhura should be unseated from power.

The official opposition party in the Gauteng legislature said it was holding discussions with other political parties in a bid to ensure that the motion is successful.

The Gauteng provincial legislature has 73 seats – 37 of which are occupied by members of the ANC.

The DA has only 20 seats.

The party’s Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga said they were hoping that factionalism within the ANC would work in their favour when the motion is tabled.

"We are very much aware of the numbers game but also we are very much aware of their [ANC] own internal battles as well. We are very much confident of the numbers that we have in terms of the DA [and] the numbers of other political parties that we have engaged with."

Msimanga said they expected the motion to be debated within the next two weeks.