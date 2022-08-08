Cele deploys specialised unit to combat illegal mining around West Rand

Police Minister Bheki Cele, along with the departments of Home Affairs and Mineral Resources, have joined forces in an effort to eradicate illicit mining and the ruthless criminal syndicates which control them.

Cele along with the departments of Home Affairs and Mineral Resources have joined forces in an effort to eradicate illicit mining and the ruthless criminal syndicates which control them.

The minister visited West Village and Kagiso during a two-day imbizo over the weekend after the community went on the rampage burning property believed to be a hideout for zama zamas.

One person was killed and several suspected illegal mine workers were handed over to police during the raids last week.

The illicit pursuit of precious metals has given rise to more syndicates clamouring for a stake in the deadly illicit mining industry.

Cele has ordered what he calls a full clean-up of criminality on the West Rand.

Cele has also promised that the national intervention unit and tactical response team will be deployed to other illegal mining hotspots.

The minister also addressed allegations of corruption and officers' slow response, saying that an investigation would look into this.

Meanwhile, residents who vented their anger accused police of being reactive rather than proactive to this years-long problem.

WATCH: We don’t want this government anymore’- Kagiso residents protest over illegal miners