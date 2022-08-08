Cele commends WC SAPS for arresting 3 men in R400m cocaine bust
Acting on a tip-off, the Hawks intercepted the trio's truck on Jan Smuts Avenue between Pinelands and Athlone in Cape Town last week.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has praised Western Cape police for arresting three men in a massive cocaine bust in Cape Town, as the suspects appeared before the Athlone Magistrates Court on Monday morning.
Speaking to the media outside the court, Cele said: “The Western Cape police and law enforcement are doing a great job. Today, we saw the suspects appear for the bust done by Crime Intelligence together with the Hawks of more than 600kg of cocaine.”
Officers uncovered cocaine stashed away in a wooden compartment at the back of the truck.
The cocaine's street value is estimated to be more than R400 million and the suspects are back in the dock next week.
