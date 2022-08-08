Cape Town women say they’re living under siege

Women from different neighbourhoods on the Cape Flats are calling for an end to gender-based violence.

CAPE TOWN - A group of Cape Town women have said that they’re living under siege. They said government is not defending their rights and they're pleading for positive change.

The group staged a protest in Constantia on Monday. Their message is that there’s nothing to celebrate this Women’s Day.

Women from different neighbourhoods on the Cape Flats are calling for an end to gender-based violence. They are also urging government to do more to create jobs because so many of them are living in poverty.

Xoliswa Nqula from Vygieskraal informal settlement is unemployed. The mother of two is struggling to support her daughter, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor, when she was only six years old. "I'm unable to give her medication, she's on a diet I'm unable to afford," said Nqula.

These women said they staged the picket in the affluent suburb of Constantia, because people living there are far removed from the realities that people on the Cape Flats face.