Cape Town women protest against GBV, rising unemployment
As South Africa prepares to mark Women's Day on Tuesday, one of the participants, Vanessa Nelson, said that women did not have anything to celebrate.
CAPE TOWN - A group of women in the Western Cape are staging a protest against gender-based violence and the rising unemployment rate in Constantia.
The group is made up of women from various areas in Cape Town.
#watch A group of women from Cape Town are picketing this morning calling on government to protect them against gender-based violence, provide jobs and calling for an end to many other social ills. #Patrick - RM. pic.twitter.com/tbkqrHmC8HEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 8, 2022
#watch this lady says her child was diagnosed with a brain tumour at the age of six. Shes unemployed and is not able to support her child financially. She is part of a group of women in Cape Town calling on government to fix the country. She describes her childs condition. - RM pic.twitter.com/BjNiwUJwT8EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 8, 2022
"We are not really able to celebrate Women’s Day because we are not free," Nelson said.