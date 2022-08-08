Go

Cape Town women protest against GBV, rising unemployment

As South Africa prepares to mark Women's Day on Tuesday, one of the participants, Vanessa Nelson, said that women did not have anything to celebrate.

SCREENGRAB: A group of women from Cape Town are picketing on Monday morning calling on government to protect them against gender-based violence, provide jobs and calling for an end to many other social ills. Picture: Ronald Masinda/Eyewitness News.
CAPE TOWN - A group of women in the Western Cape are staging a protest against gender-based violence and the rising unemployment rate in Constantia.

The group is made up of women from various areas in Cape Town.

"We are not really able to celebrate Women’s Day because we are not free," Nelson said.

