Case of suspects, caught with R400m worth of cocaine, postponed

CAPE TOWN - The case against three men, arrested in connection with a massive cocaine bust, has been postponed.

The group appeared in the Athlone Magistrates Court on Monday. They were arrested after being found with over 600 kilograms of cocaine.

Police Minister Bheki Cele was in court and lauded the efforts of police who were behind the drug bust. He said the arrests should illustrate just how rife the drug trade is in the country.

Cele said criminals tend to transport drugs to the the Western Cape from Gauteng. He said many of the labs where drugs are made are in Gauteng.

The Minister said investigations are ongoing. "The investigations are continuing that's why the extension has been granted to the state, to continue their direction was coming here, said Cele.

The National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila says the cocaine found with the suspects is worth R403 million.

The men are expected to make their next court appearance on 15 August.