ANC taps Nomusa Dube-Ncube as candidate for vacant KZN premier position

This comes after Sihle Zikalala resigned from the post.

The KwaZulu-Natal ANC on 8 August 2022 announced Nomusa Dube-Ncube as its candidate for the position of KZN premier. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
one hour ago

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube has been chosen as the African National Congress (ANC)'s new premier candidate.

The party made the announcement on Monday.

The ANC had put forward the names of three female contenders last week and on Monday, the party announced Dube as its premier candidate.

Party provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo: "Today it is our great pleasure to announce to you Comrade Nomusa Dube-Ncube as the premier nominee. She's not new in the leadership position as she's served in various positions in the organisation and in government."

Dube will be the first female to become premier of the KwaZulu-Natal.

