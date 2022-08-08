3 men arrested in CT for cocaine worth more than R400m due in court

Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to attend proceedings in the Athlone Magistrates Court on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Three men arrested for being possession of a massive haul of cocaine are expected to face the magistrate on Monday.

The trio were caught with cocaine worth more than R400 million.

The drugs were stashed away in a wooden compartment at the back of the truck.

Acting on a tip-off, the Hawks intercepted the truck on Jan Smuts Avenue between Pinelands and Athlone in Cape Town last week.

