3 men arrested in CT for cocaine worth more than R400m due in court
Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to attend proceedings in the Athlone Magistrates Court on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - Three men arrested for being possession of a massive haul of cocaine are expected to face the magistrate on Monday.
The trio were caught with cocaine worth more than R400 million.
The drugs were stashed away in a wooden compartment at the back of the truck.
Acting on a tip-off, the Hawks intercepted the truck on Jan Smuts Avenue between Pinelands and Athlone in Cape Town last week.
#sapsHAWKS Western Cape: #Hawks together with Crime Intelligence and Western Cape Traffic arrested 3 men on the N1 after a stop and search has led to the recovery of a large consignment of cocaine with an estimated value of more than R400 MIL. #DrugBust MEhttps://t.co/zRyblozo4f pic.twitter.com/QJ94xKJJssSA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) August 5, 2022