WC community leaders urge government to deliver on GBV promises

CAPE TOWN - As the country celebrates women's month, Western Cape community leaders have called on the government to deliver on their promise to address the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) in the country.

The province has been plagued with multiple reports of GBV and femicide for several months.

In Gauteng, the gang rape of eight women, allegedly by illegal mine workers in Krugersdorp late last month left communities living in fear.

In KwaZulu-Natal, three women were found murdered at different student residences in Durban this week.

As a result, community activist Lucinda Evans called on the justice system not to release any suspects accused of sexual assault on bail.

“We cannot accept when people say, ‘oh, but what were the Krugersdorp girls wearing?’. To the rape apologists: we hear you, we hear you loud. Then, my question back to you, ‘what was the baby wearing? What was the grandma wearing?’ when you question what the girls were wearing.”

Evans also called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to act on his promises of addressing GBV and femicide in the country.

“And to our president: you lied to us in 2019, you lied to us. Twenty thousand women at the march and...I stood next to you, Mr President and you said there will be no bail for perpetrators. Let’s fast forward to 2022, how many perpetrators are out there walking our streets, and reoffending, reabusing?”