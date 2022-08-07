UWC Coding & Robotics experts stress importance of early exposure to technology

The University of the Western Cape's Science Learning Centre for Africa on Saturday launched its Coding and Robotics Club.

CAPE TOWN - UWC Coding and Robotics experts have stressed the importance of preparing the country for 21st-century skills.

It will expose school learners to this cutting-edge technology and will also inspire a new generation of scientists and engineers.

The message is clear, the Fourth Industrial Revolution is here and it's time to equip learners with the necessary skills and competence for the changing world.