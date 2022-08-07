UWC Coding & Robotics experts stress importance of early exposure to technology
The University of the Western Cape's Science Learning Centre for Africa on Saturday launched its Coding and Robotics Club.
CAPE TOWN - UWC Coding and Robotics experts have stressed the importance of preparing the country for 21st-century skills.
The University of the Western Cape's Science Learning Centre for Africa on Saturday launched its Coding and Robotics Club.
It will expose school learners to this cutting-edge technology and will also inspire a new generation of scientists and engineers.
The message is clear, the Fourth Industrial Revolution is here and it's time to equip learners with the necessary skills and competence for the changing world.
Zainoenisa Allie, Lecturer at the School of Science & Maths Education, is showing learners how to flex their drone-flying skills. pic.twitter.com/lsUD62qNLmEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 6, 2022
Zainoenisa Allie, Lecturer at the School of Science & Maths Education says platforms like these are important for the future of work.
"Meaning we need to prepare them to be robotics engineers, to be robotics coders. We need to prepare our country, we are a little bit behind but not a lot. We need to prepare our country and we start with our schools kids."
These experts have highlighted coding and robotics teach and develop skills in learners such as analytical thinking and problem-solving.
#CodingRobotics The University of the Western Capes Science Learning Centre for Africa is this morning launching its Coding & Robotics Club @KevinJohnBrandt - KB pic.twitter.com/OlQzUvOdfIEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 6, 2022