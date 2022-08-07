Trust deficit between police and the West Rand community widens
The Kagiso community in the west of Johannesburg has blamed poor policing for the deepening illegal mining crisis and the criminal syndicates that have encroached on the area.
JOHANNESBURG - The trust deficit between police and the West Rand community of Kagiso continues to widen with residents making damning allegations against law enforcement officials involved in corruption, inadequate policing and turning a blind eye to high levels of gender-based violence.
Addressing Police Minister Bheki Cele, Gauteng MEC for Safety Faith Mazibuko and several other officials at an Imbizo on Sunday, residents said the issues in the sprawling township run deep - and are fuelled by mistrust and anger.
Watch: Ministerial Crime Combating Imbizo- Kagiso. https://t.co/4M4kt96gLsSA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) August 7, 2022
Hundreds of angry residents hunted down miners without permits, sealing makeshift shafts and burning houses this week, following the rape of eight women late last month.
National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola pleaded with residents to stop taking the law into their own hands and was met with discontent.
#sapsHQ The #PoliceMinistry is today, together with the #SAPS senior management leading a community Crime combating Imbizo in Kagiso in the West Rand. #KagisoImbizo NP pic.twitter.com/GyNfVHNCG5SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) August 7, 2022
Residents in Kagiso like many communities in the country feel let down and neglected by those in power.
Residents said the area is at the mercy of criminals and run by illegal mining syndicates; adding that unemployment and poor service delivery have forced community members to resort to the extreme.
#sapsHQ Residents at the #KagisoImbizo again expressed their concerns around violent crimes committed allegedly by illegal miners. NP pic.twitter.com/bEptntLcYuSA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) August 7, 2022