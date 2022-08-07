Trust deficit between police and the West Rand community widens

The Kagiso community in the west of Johannesburg has blamed poor policing for the deepening illegal mining crisis and the criminal syndicates that have encroached on the area.

JOHANNESBURG - The trust deficit between police and the West Rand community of Kagiso continues to widen with residents making damning allegations against law enforcement officials involved in corruption, inadequate policing and turning a blind eye to high levels of gender-based violence.

Addressing Police Minister Bheki Cele, Gauteng MEC for Safety Faith Mazibuko and several other officials at an Imbizo on Sunday, residents said the issues in the sprawling township run deep - and are fuelled by mistrust and anger.

The community in the west of Johannesburg has blamed poor policing for the deepening illegal mining crisis and the criminal syndicates that have encroached on the area.