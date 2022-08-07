The future of SA Rugby is looking good - Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira

Former Springbok player Tendai Mtawarira has encouraged young, talented players from all walks of life, to grab every opportunity they have to better themselves.

CAPE TOWN - Former Springbok player Tendai Mtawarira says the future of SA Rugby is looking good. This follows the Boks' victory against the All Blacks on Saturday night.

The Beast - as he's affectionately known, said if there are constant workshops, adequate training facilities and mentors, then the Boks will reign supreme for many decades.

“My advice to youngsters in the rural areas is obviously...mentorship. It is really important to find somebody. When you’re young...you can be confined in. If you have any struggles, you can get assistance.”

He said they should consider mentors outside of sport as well.

“It doesn’t have to be someone from a rugby point of view because I think the mentor part also plays a key role and also looking for facilities you know to train and also trying to follow some kind of diet.”

He encourages all young people to further their studies by applying for scholarships.

And he said they should never forget when they make it big, to give back to their communities.