Sunday Edition: A podcast wrap of our top news from the week

Every Sunday, we look back at some of the big stories and conversations that you might have missed.

JOHANNESBURG - This past week Gauteng was rocked with protests over poor service delivery and criminal activities committed by the so-called zama-zamas.

As per customary, the team invited experts to assist with unpacking news-making headlines.

Public order policing explained after tumultuous protests in Tembisa and Kagiso

John Perlman was in conversation with security analyst David Bruce about public order policing in response to protests in Tembisa and Kagiso. Here’s their conversation:

Marikana - The Musical’ returns to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the massacre

Aubrey Poo - actor, creative producer, and director joined Bongani Bingwa to discuss how excited he was to reprise his role in 'Marikana, the Musical' as the production returns to the state theatre after a four-year hiatus. This year they will commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the Marikana massacre. Take a listen below:

Fuel prices drop announced on 3 August 2022

Amid the chaos in South Africa, we learnt of a fuel reprieve. The Department of Energy's Robert Maake confirmed the numbers with Mandy Wiener in this conversation.

Cape Town's water warning

The City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation directorate advised residents to be more cautious about their water usage as the current rainfall is noticeably lower than the previous hydrological year. The Cape Talk afternoon team were joined by Dr Zahid Badroodien - the City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation MMC. Here’s their chat.

Capitec's online banking platforms plagued with outages for two days

Francois Viviers of Capitec Bank and Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intellect explained to Bruce Whitfield why the bank's online platforms were down.