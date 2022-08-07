Stellenbosch Uni rape case refuels debate around safety in tertiary institutions

A student has been expelled in connection with an alleged rape at the Majuba residence in May.

CAPE TOWN - Tertiary institutions must become safer spaces. That’s the call from a student leader following a recent finding of sexual misconduct at Stellenbosch University.

A student has been expelled in connection with an alleged rape at the Majuba residence in May. The university confirmed this in a statement released on Friday night.

In 2021, nearly 90 rape cases were reported at Tvet colleges across the country. Now the Stellenbosch University rape case is fuelling debate around whether varsities have a rape culture.

Kwenzokuhle Khumalo is a student leader at the institution.

"I think we are just glad that actually, we got to see the outcome of our outcry on gender-based violence, but we hope that this is how the university will continue to move with all sexual assault cases."

Sasco's Western Cape convener Sifiso Zungu said that the outcome came as no surprise. He believes that there is a rape culture at tertiary institutions that needs urgent intervention.

"For us, I think it's a loud message that has come from the university that it won't tolerate any form of GBV around its campus," Zungu said.

Stellenbosch University has encouraged students to use a hotline that will help address emergency situations.

Meanwhile, the perpetrator has been given five days to appeal the university’s independent central disciplinary committee ruling.