NW cop rearrested for assaulting girlfriend while out on bail for rape, murder

The policeman was arrested and then released in January by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) for attempted murder, kidnapping and rape.

JOHANNESBURG - A North West police officer was arrested again for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend while out on bail for rape and attempted murder.

With this being women’s month, North West Police Commissioner Sello Kwena condemned the act and assured the community at Welgeval Village that acts of abuse by members of the public or the police will not go unpunished.

The provincial commissioner expressed his disapproval of the officer’s conduct, which he said was unacceptable and unethical, adding that no special treatment would be given to him.

“The assurance comes after Constable Clayson Madupe, age 36 and working at Mogwase Police Station, was arrested on Thursday 4 August 2022 at his residential place for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend," said the police’s Sebata Mokgwabone.

"The member is expected to appear in Mogwase Magistrate Court on Monday 8 August 2022. Moreover, the departmental hearing against the member is ongoing,” he added.

According to a police statement, Madupe allegedly knocked down a woman with a car, kidnapped and allegedly raped her at Welgevaal village near Mogwase. He is due to reappear in court on this case next month.