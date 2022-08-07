Much-changed Zimbabwe win toss, field against Bangladesh

Dave Houghton, who has won eight of nine Twenty20 and ODI matches since starting a second stint as coach, promoted Tadiwanashe Marumani, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans and Tanaka Chivanga.

HARARE - Zimbabwe won the toss and fielded in Harare on Sunday in the second of three one-day internationals with a team showing five changes from that which stunned Bangladesh two days ago.

Dave Houghton, who has won eight of nine Twenty20 and ODI matches since starting a second stint as coach, promoted Tadiwanashe Marumani, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans and Tanaka Chivanga.

Bangladesh, ranked eight places higher than Zimbabwe, made two alterations as they sought a series-levelling victory with Najmul Hossain and Taijul Islam called up.

The duo replaced Mustafizur Rahman and Liton Das, who had to retire hurt on Friday with a hamstring injury after scoring an unbeaten 81.

Teams

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (capt, wkt), Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud

Umpires: Forster Mutizwa, Langton Rusere (both ZIM)

TV umpire: Iknow Chabi (ZIM)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)