Mantashe challenges state capture findings against him in court

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has reportedly gone to court to challenge the damning state capture findings against him.

The City Press is reporting that Mantashe is taking legal action against Chief Justice Raymond Zondo over the findings - which recommend that he be investigated for benefitting from facilities company Bosasa.

The City Press is reporting that Mantashe claims the state capture commission acted beyond its mandate when it recommended that he be investigated for corruption - after facilities company Bosasa installed security cameras at his three houses.

Mantashe wants the damning findings against him set aside.

The ANC national chairperson argues that the recommendation for him to be investigated is beyond the scope of the commission, as its terms of reference were to probe corruption committed by those holding public office at the time.

Mantashe filed his court papers at the Johannesburg High Court late last month.

In his affidavit, Mantashe disputes the evidence given to the commission by former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi, saying that he had never met him and that his evidence was completely untrue.