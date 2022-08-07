Lotto results, Saturday, 06 August 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 06 August 2022 are:
Lotto: 07, 18, 30, 36, 44, 47 B: 28
Lotto Plus 1: 04, 08, 14, 16, 24, 47 B: 07
Lotto Plus 2: 03, 10, 16, 24, 32, 49 B: 20
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
