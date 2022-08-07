Intercape proposes series of immediate steps to clamp down on attacks

Briefing Western Cape law makers, the company has also called for arrests based on available evidence and has pleaded with the private sector for support.

CAPE TOWN - Intercape has proposed a series of immediate steps to be taken to clamp down on attacks on long-distance busses.

This includes the installation of security cameras on a bridge near its Cape Town depot.

Briefing Western Cape lawmakers on Friday, the company has also called for arrests based on available evidence and has pleaded with the private sector for support.

During a presentation, Intercape's attorney, Jac Marais showed evidence of extortion in the form of a note from a person purporting to be from a taxi association in the Eastern Cape in which there appears to be a demand for R100,000 in exchange for safety.

"It has become a reality of the everyday life of our clients at Intercape, the reality of these attacks is that they are becoming more violent, more sophisticated and more organised."

The bus company recorded 150 incidents since the start of 2021 including shootings, intimidation, assault and extortion.

This year there've been at least 29 stonings and 19 shootings reported.

Earlier this week, two Intercape bus drivers were shot at along the N2 in the vicinity of Nyanga. One was wounded in the leg and stomach causing his bus to roll down an embankment, while the other was unharmed.

Last Sunday evening, a bus driver was shot and wounded outside Intercape's depot in Airport Industria and in April -- a driver was shot dead - also outside the Cape Town depot.