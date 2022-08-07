'I won't be going into politics' - reiterates Gift of the Givers' founder

The aid organisation is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and has outlined its achievements throughout the three decades.

CAPE TOWN - Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman said he will not be going into politics or government.

The aid organisation is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

From rescue missions to feeding the hungry and giving out much-needed clothes and supplies - the team says it will continue doing this for the next 30 years.

The organisation's founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said Gift of the Givers has evolved over the years and 30 years later there are many things that will always stay close to his heart.

But, government is a place he will not work for - thoughts he has previously expressed.

“Where I find myself, I can do the same thing from outside because number one I don’t have to follow their rules. Even though the budgets are there, they’re not accessible.”

He said the government needs to cut down on red tape and start thinking of the people and humanity.