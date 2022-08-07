Four-vehicle collision in Kempton Park leaves 18 injured

The early Sunday accident involved a truck, taxi, light motor vehicle and a motorbike.

JOHANNESBURG - Eighteen people have been injured in a four-vehicle collision at the Zuurfontein and Oranje Rivier drive intersection in Kempton Park.

ER24 ‘s Russel Mering said several people were seen scattered around the vehicles.

Eighteen patients sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious - five including a child, were in critical condition while 13 others had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

He said the exact cause of the accident is not yet known.

"Paramedics treated the patients and provided the critical with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, a woman and a child were airlifted to the hospital by a private medical helicopter while the remaining patients were transported by ambulances. The local authorities were on scene for further investigations."