Days of Our Lives moves to streaming platforms

JOHANNESBURG - After more than 57 years - "Days of our lives" has reached the end of an era.

The soap opera will no longer air on television but will soon find a new home on streaming platforms.

New daily episodes will now be available first on Peacock Premium from next month.

There will also be over 14,000 of the show's old episodes available for subscribers to watch.