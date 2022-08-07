City of Cape Town honours fallen neighbourhood heroes at remembrance day service

The City of Cape Town, that honoured fallen heroes at an annual remembrance day service on Saturday, said it's noted concerns from some groups.

CAPE TOWN - Neighbourhood watch groups spend their valuable time trying to keep communities safe.

But sometimes their efforts are in vain if the police and the justice system let them down and criminals are not punished.

The City of Cape Town, that honoured fallen heroes at an annual remembrance day service on Saturday, said it's noted concerns from some groups.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said authorities will collaborate more as neighbourhood watch groups are a vital cog in dealing with crime.

"We also doing more with the communities in our City to build better neighbourhood watches give them better equipment and better training with R5.6 million this year for neighbourhood watches and we will continue to make the case strongly and boldly for more equitable resources. There are enough police officers to put criminals behind bars".