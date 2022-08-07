Go

Anger and fear dominate West Village imbizo after Krugersdorp rapes

The imbizo followed a week of protests on the back of the gang rapes of eight women at an abandoned mine.

Police Minister Bheki Cele (right) attends the West Village imbizo on crime on 6 August 2022. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
JOHANNESBURG - Anger and fear have dominated a crime imbizo in Krugersdorp, which was attended by Police Minister Bheki Cele and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

It's alleged illegal miners were behind the attacks and community members and police have spent the past few days rounding up so-called Zama Zamas, while also arresting dozens of illegal immigrants.

Angry, fearful and fed-up with high levels of crime and violence Krugersdorp residents have pleaded with Police Minister Bheki Cele to intervene.

This resident claims there's a drug den and a brothel opposite her house, and she sees first-hand how police cars are parked there day and night.

"After that, they will shake hands, and they will go to the cars, and they are given money in front of us and I can give you their names also Minister. What I'm talking about I did not read it at Krugersdorp news I'm seeing it live day and night".

She added buildings like these are being hijacked by foreigners for criminal activity.

"These flats close here, these people are living in poverty they don't have houses convert these flats into RDP's so that people have a decent place to stay".

The woman warns the desperate community will take action.

"I'm so hurt, I'm angry, and I want the minister to see that women in Westrand are angry, and we shall do things that are unspeakable if you don't intervene".

During this week's protests, one person was apparently killed in mob justice.

