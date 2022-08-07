Anger and fear dominate West Village imbizo after Krugersdorp rapes

The imbizo followed a week of protests on the back of the gang rapes of eight women at an abandoned mine.

JOHANNESBURG - Anger and fear have dominated a crime imbizo in Krugersdorp, which was attended by Police Minister Bheki Cele and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

The imbizo followed a week of protests on the back of the gang rapes of eight women at an abandoned mine.

It's alleged illegal miners were behind the attacks and community members and police have spent the past few days rounding up so-called Zama Zamas, while also arresting dozens of illegal immigrants.