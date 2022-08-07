And on the 7th day Eskom said: 'Let there be light'

The power utility said the suspension of load shedding is due to an improvement in the generation capacity and the lower weekend demand.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans can breathe a sigh of relief as Eskom has suspended load shedding sooner than expected.

The power supplier has been struggling to keep the lights on in recent months due to a lack of generation capacity

The utility has warned that the power system is still constrained.

"Currently we have 4000 megawatts on plant maintenance while another 12400 megawatts of capacity is unavailable due to breakdown," said Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.