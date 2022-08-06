WC seeing an increase in air travel after woes of COVID-19 & lockdown

The trade and investment promotions agency, Wesgro, said that it was now beginning to see an increase in air travel as people were going on holiday again.

CAPE TOWN - Wesgro says the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown had a devastating effect on the aviation sector.

Wesgro CEO, Wrenelle Stander, said that airports in the country were the hardest hit.

"Airports like George have recovered to almost a 100%, CT International has recovered to 68% and that was largely because we had one of the major airlines go into liquidation," Stander said.

She said that working closely with airlines was vital, not only for tourism but also job creation.

"Something that Wesgro does is we work very closely with international airlines and try and attract them to operate directly in the Western Cape," Stander explained.

Stander said that there were 27 direct international flights into Cape Town International Airport.