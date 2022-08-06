Go

[VIDEOS] Trucks, tanker catch alight after 'horrific' N3 crash

Screengrab from video of N3 accident, 5 August 2022, posted by TrafficSA @TrafficSA

| A section of the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal was closed off on Friday night after an accident involving multiple vehicles.

Emergency services rushed to the scene near the Mariannhill Toll Plaza, where at least three trucks and a tanker caught fire after the crash.

The Durban-bound carriageway near the toll plaza was closed.

eNCA reports that KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services have since confirmed that one person has died and another has been airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

An update from TrafficSA says the Mariannhill Plaza backlog has now been cleared.

A video it posted shows the damage caused to the section of the N3.

