Sundowns off to flying start with win over Cape Town City in opener

Aubrey Modiba and Themba Zwane provided the goals and the three points for the visitors.

CAPE TOWN - Mamelodi Sundowns got their DStv Premiership title defence off to a flying start on Friday night as they sunk Cape Town City FC 2-0 in the opening match of the new season.

The defending champions produced a strong second-half performance at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town to break down the hosts' stubborn resistance.

Modiba opened the scoring just after the hour mark from a set piece after midfielder Haashim Domingo was fouled near the City penalty area.

The visitors then made it 2-0 two minutes later as Domingo split City's defence for Zwane to make it 2-0.

City attempted to rally back in the closing stages of the match but the champions' defence was equal to the task of keeping City's attacks out.