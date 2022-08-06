Stellenbosch University to expel student after sexual misconduct investigation

The perpetrator has been given five days to appeal the university’s independent central disciplinary committee ruling.

CAPE TOWN - The recent findings of a sexual misconduct investigation by Stellenbosch University have been welcomed by student leaders.

A statement released by the institution on Friday night said that the male student, whose identity can not be revealed, would be expelled.

The university also said that the sanction would be published to the student community in a way that the student discipline finds best suitable.

Kwenzokuhle Khumalo is a student activist at Stellenbosch University: "Honestly, for me, I appreciated the transparency from the university because we never really get updates on how these cases end but I did appreciate the fact that they did mention the expulsion not only from the residence but from the university as well."

Sasco's Western Cape convener Sifiso Zungu said that the outcome came as no surprise.

He believes that there is a rape culture at tertiary institutions that needs urgent intervention.

"For us, I think it's alod message that has come from the university that it won't tolerate any form of GBV around its campus," Zungu said.