Removal of EFF MPs from during debate not great look for Parly - Mapisa-Nqakula

She was speaking after an independent investigation found no proof of gender-based violence or sexual harassment when EFF MPs were forcefully removed from a parliamentary chamber.

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that removal of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members in June did not augur well for the image and decorum of the institution.

Several MPs were physically evicted by Parliament's protection services during the Presidency budget vote debate.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo: "The investigation indicates that members' attitudes to the rules, not the rules per se, seem to be a problem. Advocate Baloyi-Mere recommended that the Speaker holds a meeting with all the chief whips to ensure that all public representatives comply and abide by the rules of Parliament."