PowerBall results: Friday, 5 August 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 5 August 2022:

PowerBall: 16, 18, 21, 32, 44 PB: 18

PowerBall Plus: 14, 25, 33, 39, 46 PB: 11

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.