PowerBall results: Friday, 5 August 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 5 August 2022:
PowerBall: 16, 18, 21, 32, 44 PB: 18
PowerBall Plus: 14, 25, 33, 39, 46 PB: 11
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 05/08/22
Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 05/08/22
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot!