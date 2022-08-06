Memorial held for Operation Dudula West Coast leader

Adolphus Minimkhaya Magudu has been described as a leader, who put his community first.

CAPE TOWN - A memorial service has been held for a political leader in Vredenburg. Adolphus Minimkhaya Magudu was the chairperson of Operation Dudula's West Coast branch.

The 46-year-old was shot dead last week.

Magudu has been described as a leader, who put his community first. The former Good Party member was elected a leader of of Operation Dudula on the West Coast, after the movement was recently started in the region.

Anele Ncebisa has described his friend's contribution to the community. "He was a very vocal person. He did some community work, serving his people, before he joined operation Dudula," said Ncebisa.

Magudu will be laid to rest in his home town of Matatiele in the Eastern Cape next week.

No arrests have been made yet.