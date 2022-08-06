Krugersdorp residents too afraid to leave their homes, Police Minister Cele told

Cele and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi are in West Village for an imbizo following a week of protests on the back of the gang rapes of eight women at an abandoned mine.

CAPE TOWN - Krugersdorp residents have told Police Minister Bheki Cele they were too afraid to leave their homes.

It's alleged that illegal miners were behind the attacks and community members and police have spent the past few days rounding up so-called zama zamas.

One was apparently killed in mob justice.

Dozens of illegal immigrants were also arrested, but no one has been charged with the rapes yet.

Emotions are running high as residents make their voices heard.

"South Africa has become a playground for criminals because people that are in office have forgotten that they serve the people," one resident said.

A pastor told Police Minister Bheki Cele that as a mother of five daughters, she lived in fear daily.

"How do your children walk the street with all these people raping people's children? When my kids have to go to the mall, I must accompany them. That's the life of the people of West Village," she said.

Another woman said that children could not play at a park because illegal miners had taken over the playground.