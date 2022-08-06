EFF rejects probe findings into claims of GBV against Parly protection services

Several of the party's MPs were removed from the chambers during a debate on the Presidency's budget vote in June.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is on Saturday morning rejecting what it calls the ridiculous and compromised findings of an investigation, into allegations of gender-based violence against Parliament's protection services.

Several of the party's MPs were removed from the chambers during a debate on the Presidency's budget vote in June.

This was at National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's instruction.

The probe by Advocate Elizabeth Baloyi-Mere has found no evidence of GBV and sexual harassment.

The party said that Baloyi-Mere conceded that there was violence against its members but blamed them for what happened.

Parliament's spokesperson Moloto Mothapo has laid out some of the recommendations.

"The investigator observed that female parliamentary protection members were clearly overpowered by the femal members of the EFF," Mothapo said.

Mothapo said that other recommendations had been made to deal with the EFF's concerns.

"The report also recommended that during any given sitting of Parliament, there should be adequate members of female parliamentary protection services personnel. This is based on the investigator's observation that during the scuffle, there was no adequate capacity from the female component of the parliamentary protection services members."