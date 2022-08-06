DA blames cadre deployment, lack of leadership for Amathole water crisis

Taps in some parts within its region have run dry for several days and it seems that mismanagement in the municipality is behind this mess.

CAPE TOWN - The Amathole district municipality is the latest to be grappling with a water crisis.

Financial disputes are believed to be behind the struggles of the Eastern Cape-based municipality.

Allegations of cadre deployment and a lack of skilled leadership at the Amathole municipality are said to be the reasons behind its problems.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the province said that the suspension of several officials meant that there were no leaders to hold accountable.

And it seems that frustrated employers have turned against the municipality by destroying water infrastructure.

DA leader in the province, Nqaba Bhanga, said that the situation had reached a crisis.

"It's an entity that is leaderless, they've no capacity to provide leadership and securing our province with a reliable water source," Bhanga said.

The DA said that among the areas that were worst affected were Adelaide, Butterworth, Fort Beaufort and Komga.