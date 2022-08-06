Boks outplay the All Blacks in Mbombela

The Springboks have convincingly beaten the All Blacks in Mbombela 26-10. The All Blacks were never in the game, basically on the backfoot – making basic mistakes and struggling under the high ball. Pollard added to the visitors’ agony with a penalty in the last ten minutes.

The home side got off to a great first 20 minutes - with a try from Kurt-Lee Arendse. Handre Pollard was quick to convert and then had a follow-up penalty.

There was an early blow to the Boks with Faf de Klerk taken off on a mobile stretcher – he then failed a head injury assessment. After 16 minutes, the visitors had made 30 tackles and the Boks 13 – a clear sign of the Boks onslaught.

Malcolm Marx – playing his 50th test – was devastating against the All Black when winning the ball. The visitors were unable to breach the Boks’s rush defence. But they managed to score one penalty in the first half - with a perfect kick by Jordie Barrett.

The Boks stepped up the pressure early in the second half with Pollard slotting another penalty – and then a drop goal.

The All Blacks were never in the game, basically on the backfoot – making basic mistakes and struggling under the high ball. Pollard added to the visitors’ agony with a penalty in the last ten minutes.

Thereafter Kurt-Lee Arendse was then also taken off on a mobile stretcher after an illegal aerial contest.

The All Blacks’ Shannon Frizell did manage to cross the line in the dying moments – but it was too little, too late. This was also because Willie le Roux responded with a try.

Man of the match was Malcom Marx.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has been under pressure for a win – with reports that his job is on the line after a poor performance versus Ireland.

The official attendance figures stood at 42 367 – all witness to the Bok victory in Mbombela. The two sides meet again in Johannesburg next Saturday.