After COVID travails, Dubai Tourism coming to SA to attract visitors to UAE

The tourism sectors in South Africa and the United Arabe Emirates (UAE) are on a mission to attract more visitors.

CAPE TOWN - The travel industry was one of the hardest hit, due to COVID-19 lockdowns around the world.

But experts said that with restrictions lifted in most countries and more people going on holiday, things were finally starting to turn around.

Over R2.5 trillion - that's how much money airlines across the globe lost due to the turbulence of COVID-19.

The tourism sectors in South Africa and the United Arabe Emirates (UAE) are on a mission to attract more visitors.