After COVID travails, Dubai Tourism coming to SA to attract visitors to UAE
The tourism sectors in South Africa and the United Arabe Emirates (UAE) are on a mission to attract more visitors.
CAPE TOWN - The travel industry was one of the hardest hit, due to COVID-19 lockdowns around the world.
But experts said that with restrictions lifted in most countries and more people going on holiday, things were finally starting to turn around.
Over R2.5 trillion - that's how much money airlines across the globe lost due to the turbulence of COVID-19.
The tourism sectors in South Africa and the United Arabe Emirates (UAE) are on a mission to attract more visitors.
#Travel #Covid #EWN #Tourism The travel industry was one of the hardest hit, due to COVID-19 lockdowns around the world.EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 6, 2022
But experts say with restrictions lifted in most countries, and more people going on holiday,
things are finally starting to turn around.GLS pic.twitter.com/uKt1gZYb3B
Stella Fubare, who represents Dubai Tourism, said that it had not been easy.
"COVID has affected tourism on a global level. Many destinations had to take proper measures and to make sure everyone is safe and Dubai did so and since the reopening, we have had a huge focus on making sure every traveller coming to Dubai is safe," Fubare said.
She said that they were making concerted efforts to attract visitors.
"We welcome travellers from all over the world and this month Dubai Tourism will be coming to South Africa. We will be visiting Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban."
Fubare is encouraging people to travel and take a much-needed break after years of lockdown.