380 govt officials convicted for corruption in last financial year - Ramaphosa

President Ramaphosa said that the NPA achieved a 90% conviction rate for the cases brought to the country’s specialised commercial crimes courts, over the past financial year.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the fight against corruption was gaining momentum.

The president addressed the closing ceremony of the Presidential Social Sector Summit in Boksburg on Friday.

He told delegates that hundreds of cases were already finalised by the Specialised Commercial Crimes unit in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), with the majority of suspects found guilty.

"Over that period, 380 government officials were convicted for corruption and related crimes whilst 209 people were convicted for private sector crimes," said Ramaphosa.

The president said that the asset forfeiture unit had confiscated assets amounting to R406 million from corruption suspects. He added that while he acknowledged that more still needed to be done, the NPA must be commended for the work done thus far.