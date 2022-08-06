3 KZN ANC leaders to be interviewed for premier's job after Zikalala resignation

The candidates - Nomusa Dube-Ncube, Amanda Bani and Mbali Fraizer - were submitted to the ANC at national level by the newly-elected provincial executive committee in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - Three African National Congress (ANC) leaders in KwaZulu-Natal will be interviewed by the party on Saturday, with one likely to emerge as the new premier of KZN.

This after Sihle Zikalala announced that he was resigning.

The PEC has accepted his resignation, expressing gratitude for the work he had done since being appointed in 2019.

In his own words, Zikalala said that it was time for fresh leadership to steer the province.

"We have arrived at that time to hand over to the next leadership to steer forward the struggle for the construction of a national democratic society, a society where there will be no racial nor gender discrimination, a society where we would have eliminated poverty and achieved economic integration," Zikalala said.