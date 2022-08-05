Zikalala says he reflected on his role before resigning

DURBAN - Sihle Zikalala has resigned as Premier of KwaZulu-Natal.

He made the announcement on Friday afternoon, following a statement from the ANC in the province that it had accepted his request to step down.

Zikalala's time in office was coming to an end, and this was cemented by his failed bid to be re-elected as ANC KZN chairperson.

It's also understood he met with President Cyril Ramaphosa, at the sidelines of last week's policy conference, to inform him of his decision.

Zikalala said he reflected on his role before making his decision: "Informed by this conviction and having undertaken due consultation I've taken a position to resign the position of the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal province".

With the governing party fast losing support amongst the electorate, Zikalala said it's important for members to keep the ANC's well-being in mind. "In this regard members of the ANC are expected to do everything to strengthen our movement, and avoid any action that can weaken the organisation, or derail the struggle," he said.