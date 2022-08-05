Zikalala announced his resignation on Friday afternoon. He gave a political perspective into his decision, insisting he was accused of not supporting former president Jacob Zuma. He said he was accused of aligning himself with Zuma's successor Cyril Ramaphosa.

JOHANNESBURG - Outgoing KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala insists he was not pushed out of office. Instead, he says he's leaving due to a narrative that had formed around him.

The shadow of former president Jacob Zuma has followed Zikalala all the way to Friday’s resignation. In a briefing, Zikalala defended his position on the former leader insisting he had supported him throughout the years. "I supported him as a leader and someone who sacrificed his life for South Africa," he said.

Zikalala hit out at those who took an affront to his relationship with the current ANC president and head of state Cyril Ramaphosa. "And it should be noted that it is the tradition of the ANC that dictated that members must always accept and work with the elected leadership," said Zikalala.

The ANC in KZN has put forward three women as Zikalala’s potential replacements. That person is expected to run the province until the 2024 national elections at least.