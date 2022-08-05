WC Standing Committee on Transport to address long-distance bus attacks

In April, Intercape said that there'd been more than 150 recorded violent events directed at the long-distance coach industry in the country in the space of 13 months. The sector believes that rogue taxi associations are behind the attacks.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Standing Committee on Transport has called an urgent meeting to address the ongoing spate of violent attacks on long-distance buses.

Bus company, Intercape, the police, the South African National Taxi Council, and the Department of Community Safety and Police Oversight will brief members on Friday morning.

In April, Intercape said that there'd been more than 150 recorded violent events directed at the long-distance coach industry in the country in the space of 13 months.

The sector believes that rogue taxi associations are behind the attacks.

In the latest incident on Wednesday, two Intercape bus drivers were shot at along the N2 in the vicinity of Nyanga and one of them sustained injuries.

Over the weekend, a driver was shot and wounded outside Intercape's depot in Airport Industria.

Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape spokesperson on Transport, Ricardo Mackenzie: "The ongoing violence has instilled fear in drivers and passengers alike. We welcome the interventions by the provincial government to instruct provincial traffic authority to keep a close eye on long-distance bus operations and to remain vigilant of vehicles that illegally stop and demand money from buses along the Western Cape routes."